Design House 579466 Mila 3 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity

Design House 579466 Mila 3 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades
Design House 579466 Mila 3 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Features: Can be reverse mounted for up lighting or down lighting Great for use above a bathroom sink Durable steel construction Requires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs Includes frosted glass shades UL and cUL listed for damp locations Covered under a 10 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 13-1/2" Width: 18-1/2" Extension: 8" Product Weight: 3.8 lbs Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 180w Number of Bulbs: 3 Watts Per Bulb: 60w Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome