From maxim
Maxim 57812WT Wafer 7" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Maxim 57812WT Wafer 7" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Wafer was designed for the discriminate consumer who wants the low profile look of recessed without the high cost. Manufactured of die cast aluminum, Wafer brings ultimate heat dissipation to its edge lit technology. Edge lighting gives very even light distribution while dispersing heat over a larger area. Long LED life and better light diffusionFeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes an acrylic shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Electronic Low Voltage (ELV) dimmingETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 1/2"Width: 7"Product Weight: 0.62 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1050Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White