Maxim 57797WT Cove LED Canless Recessed Fixture 6" Open Recessed Trim - IC Rated and Airtight - 3000K White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights

Maxim 57797WT Cove LED Canless Recessed Fixture 6" Open Recessed Trim - IC Rated and Airtight - 3000K Maxim's Cove recessed downlight series offers a IC Airtight UL rated Outlet Box that is fitted to the fixture for easy installation without the use of a recessed housing. To reduce glare that is associated with other recessed downlights, the Cove uses an innovative concave lens that directs the light upward and is then reflected back down offering even and abundant illumination. Fire Rated and available in standard 120V, Triac dimming, with Color Temperature of 3000K, and CRI of 90+, the Cove is one of the most versatile downlights in the market. FeaturesHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionInsulated ceiling rated and airtightConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 6"Height: 3-3/4"Width: 6-3/4"Depth: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 1.21 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 40000 White