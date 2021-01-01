From maxim
Maxim 57683CLFT Illuminaire II 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Maxim 57683CLFT Illuminaire II 9" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes an acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingTriac CL and ELV dimming compatibleRated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-3/4"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 2.66 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 9"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1270Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 18 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Flush Mount Bronze