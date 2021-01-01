Kalco 5750SZ Newport 1 Light Mini Pendant Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kalco 5750SZ Newport 1 Light Mini Pendant Single Light Pendant from the Newport CollectionThe Newport Collection fuses the North American styles of Georgian and New England décor. The refined curls of wrought iron featured in Kalco’s exclusive Satin Bronze finish are combined with either our hand-crafted Calcite or Tea Stain Glass shades surrounded by Clear Water Glass, blended to form understated pieces with just a hint of movement.Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsSloped ceiling compatibleCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)UL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsDimensions:Height: 52.25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 52.25" (including chain / down rods)Width: 7.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 7.5"Chain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 5"Canopy Width: 5"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Bronze