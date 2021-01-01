From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5750-75203A Ascension 48" Diameter Poplar Wood Dining Table from the Boheme Collection Antique Milk Indoor Furniture Tables Dining
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 5750-75203A Ascension 48" Diameter Poplar Wood Dining Table from the Boheme Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Complement any room with this traditional and formal styled pieceSingle pedestal table baseAccommodates up to four (4) guestsHeight adjusts at 30" and 36"Floor to bottom of top: 27-1/2" to 33-1/2"White oak veneers distressed with rasping, worm holes, gouging, chopping and hand plankingIncludes a 1 year manufacturer warrantyRequires some assembly upon arrival Dining Antique Milk