From z-lite
Z-Lite 574PHMR-533PM Millworks 2 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post Lights
Advertisement
Z-Lite 574PHMR-533PM Millworks 2 Light 19" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light FeaturesAluminum constructionSquare mounting bracketClear beveled glass panes(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmableUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Width: 7-3/4"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 5.25 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Pier Mount Post Lights Black