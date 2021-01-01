From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 57363-AGB 27" Crystal Chandelier from the Majestic Collection Crystalique-Plus Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 57363-AGB 27" Crystal Chandelier from the Majestic Collection 27" Crystal Chandelier from the Majestic CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.Aged Bronze Finish6 Candelabra 60 Watt LightsBulbs Not Included3" ChainMultiple Crystal Options Available Crystalique-Plus