Sterling 572005-59 Prevail 56-3/8" High x 59-3/8" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Clear Frosted or Pattern Glass Silver with Pebbled Glass Texture

Sterling 572005-59 Prevail 56-3/8" High x 59-3/8" Wide Sliding Shower Door with Clear, Frosted, or Pattern Glass Product Features:Sterling™ shower doors are fully covered under manufacturer warranty for up to 3 years after purchaseConstructed of durable 3/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedThis is a shower door only - a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width - be sure your desired opening measures between the "Trim-able to Door Openings" note below.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 56-3/8" (measured from bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 59-3/8" (measured from left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 28-3/16" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Door Openings: 28-3/16" to 25-11/16" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 2 Sliding Silver with Pebbled Glass Texture