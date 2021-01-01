From z-lite
Z-Lite 571PHXXLR-533PM Seoul 4 Light 32" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light with Slim Base Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post Lights
Z-Lite 571PHXXLR-533PM Seoul 4 Light 32" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light with Slim Base FeaturesConstructed of aluminumFixture includes a clear glass shade(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 35 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Pier Mount Post Lights Black