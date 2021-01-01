From volume lighting
Volume Lighting 5719 Concord 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Volume Lighting 5719 Concord 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesIncludes frosted glass shades(9) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedCompatible with all dimmersUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30"Width: 30-1/4"Product Weight: 19.75 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel