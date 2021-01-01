From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 5718 50" Cast Brass Chandelier from the Princeton Collection Satin Bronze w/Brown Patina Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 5718 50" Cast Brass Chandelier from the Princeton Collection 50" Cast Brass Chandelier from the Princeton Collection Classic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards. 18 Candelabra 60 Watt Lights Bulbs Not Included 6" Chain Satin Bronze w/Brown Patina