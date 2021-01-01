From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 5708 Lotus 8 Light 24" Wide Abstract Chandelier Gold Leaf / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 5708 Lotus 8 Light 24" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from brass(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 12", (1) 18", (1) 3", and (2) 6" downrodsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 76-1/4"Width: 24"Product Weight: 40 lbsShade Height: 12-1/8"Shade Width: 9-1/4"Shade Depth: 9-1/4"Canopy Width: 8-1/2"Canopy Depth: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Gold Leaf / Black