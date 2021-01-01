From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 57061/1 Rutherford Single Light 15" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Metal Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 57061/1 Rutherford Single Light 15" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Metal Shade FeaturesMade of metalComes with bronze metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13.0"Maximum Height: 52.0"Width: 15.0"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsCanopy Width: 5.5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze