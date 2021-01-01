From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 57035/2 Diffusion 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Aged Silver Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Elk Lighting 57035/2 Diffusion 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel construction with PVCIncludes an inner glass and an outer Organza fabric shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 13"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Aged Silver