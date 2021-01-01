Delta 57021 1.75 GPM Hand Shower Package - Includes Hand Shower Slide Bar Hose and Limited Lifetime Warranty Brilliance Stainless Showers Hand

Delta 57021 1.75 GPM Hand Shower Package - Includes Hand Shower, Slide Bar, Hose, and Limited Lifetime Warranty Product Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime faucet and finish warrantyHand shower package includes: hand shower, slide bar, and hoseMulti-function hand shower with 3 settingsSpray settings include: Massaging, Full Body and Drenching Spray24" wall bar with adjustable slide hand shower holder69" long hand shower hoseTouch-Clean spray holesIntegrated dual check-valve backflow preventersFlow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteDesigned for use with standard 1/2" wall supply elbows or shower arm diverters (not included)All necessary mounting hardware includedWhy Buy From Us:We are a Delta Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or OfficeProduct Technologies:Touch Clean: Only Delta offers showers equipped with Touch Clean soft spray holes that allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger. This is particularly helpful for areas with hard water. Multi Function Brilliance Stainless