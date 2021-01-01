From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 5702 14" Cast Brass Wallchiere from the Princeton Collection Satin Bronze w/Brown Patina Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wallchiere
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 5702 14" Cast Brass Wallchiere from the Princeton Collection 14" Cast Brass Wallchiere from the Princeton CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.12 Candelabra 60 Watt LightsBulbs Not Included3" Chain Wallchiere Sconces Satin Bronze w/Brown Patina