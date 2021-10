Lorren Home Trends 57-Piece Specialty Silver Border Porcelain Dinnerware Set (Service for 8)

Entertaining is made easy with this complete dining set in one box. This dinnerware set from Lorren Home Trends is made of fine and durable porcelain, complete with serving pieces. Elegant and attractive dinnerware set, perfect for everyday use or a holiday gathering. This set features a simple and elegant silver design border. Set Includes: 8-10.5 in. Dinner Plates, 8-8.5 in. Soup Bowl, 8-7.5 in. Salad/bread and butter dishes, 8-8 oz. Cups, 8- Saucers, 8-5.5 in. Fruit or Dessert bowls, 1-14 in. Oval Platter, 1-9 in. Serving Bowl, 1-Salt and Pepper set, 1-Teapot with lid, 1-Creamer and 1-Sugar Bowl with lid. Dishwasher safe dinnerware. Color: Silver Border.