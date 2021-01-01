HODEDAH 57 in. Wide Mahogany Entertainment Center Fits TV's up to 60 in., Brown

The Hodedah 57 in. Wide Entertainment Center is perfectly sized for TVs up to 60 in. This unit has plenty of-storage for all your media and gaming devices. The unit features cord management cut-outs for easy installation of TV and media components. There are a 2-transparent cabinet doors which encloses space that can me used to store books, ornaments and much more. Its 2-open shelves that can be used to store your home entertainment electronics. Its charcoal finish blends in with any room decor. Color: MAHOGANY.