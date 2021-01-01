Ideal for napping babies, shift workers looking to sleep during daylight hours, gamers seeking glare-free screens and renters who cannot drill holes into their walls, this blackout solution from Umbra allows you to achieve a completely dark room in seconds. Introducing Complete Blackout by Umbra. Complete Blackout is an easy and highly effective way to blackout a room to help achieve a good night’s (or day’s) sleep. This blackout panel seals around your window using six anchor points that peel and stick to the wall using EASY TAB™ technology for a damage-free install, in seconds. Magnets sewn into the panel allow it to be reconfigured multiple ways, so you can achieve the look and functionality you want, as often as you’d like. Complete blackout’s insulating fabric blocks varying outdoor temperatures, helping keep your room cool in summer and warm in winter months thanks to its quadruple polyurethane coating. Complete blackout measures 48 x 56 inches. Umbra 57-in Charcoal Polyester Blackout Back Tab Single Curtain Panel in Gray | 1011301-149