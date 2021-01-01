From z-lite
Z-Lite 569PHB-533PM Roundhouse 27" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light with Square Mounting Base Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post
Advertisement
Z-Lite 569PHB-533PM Roundhouse 27" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light with Square Mounting Base Features Aluminum constructionCircular seedy glass shadeDimmable(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensions Height: 26-3/4"Width: 9-1/4"Depth: 9-1/4"Product Weight: 8.25 lbsElectrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Pier Mount Post Lights Black