Z-Lite 569MP3-511P Roundhouse 3 Light 115" Tall Outdoor Multi Head Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Multi Head Post Lights

Z-Lite 569MP3-511P Roundhouse 3 Light 115" Tall Outdoor Multi Head Post Light In a world where everything classic is continually being rediscovered with fresh eyes, the Roundhouse collection of outdoor fixtures is crafted to replicate the lanterns of an old rail roundhouse. Circular Seedy glass panels are enclosed in a retro inspired frame finished in Black.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes seedy glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 115"Width: 37-1/2"Depth: 21-3/4"Product Weight: 25 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Multi Head Post Lights Black