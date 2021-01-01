From schonbek
Schonbek 5694-GS Milano 19 Light 31" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 5694-GS Milano 19 Light 31" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals FeaturesShown with Silver Shade crystals, comes with Golden Shadow crystalsConstructed from cast metalProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulInstallable on sloped ceilings(19) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required80" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 43"Minimum Height: 46"Maximum Hanging Height: 124"Width: 31"Depth: 31"Product Weight: 49 lbsChain Length: 80"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 1140 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 19Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold