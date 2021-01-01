Framburg Lighting 5679 Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

The 5679 Wall Sconce by Framburg Lighting is a handsome addition to spaces that boldly combines a beautiful mix of materials. A rectangular backplate anchors this design and is accented with visible hardware detailing as it supports a simple bar that is topped with a beautiful Italian Piastra glass shade. The textured, dynamic look of this shade evenly filters a lovely layer of illumination throughout its form, bringing a bright touch to surroundings and completing the look of this design. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel with Matte Black