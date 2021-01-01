From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 56672 Baldwin 2 Light 13-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 56672 Baldwin 2 Light 13-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass FeaturesHandcrafted from steelIncludes white glass shadeRequires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for damp locations15 year manufacturer warranty on the finish with a lifetime components warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 6"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsShade Height: 5"Shade Depth: 3-3/4"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Polished Nickel