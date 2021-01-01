From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 56650/3L Zigzag 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 56650/3L Zigzag 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant Features Constructed from metalComes with clear patterned glass shadesRequires (3) candelabra (E12) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 11"Width: 36"Product Weight: 8.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 36"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome