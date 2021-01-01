Fine Art Lamps 564283ST Beekman Place Five-Light Post Light with Hand-Blown Seedy Glass Shade Weathered Woodland Brown Outdoor Lighting Post Lights

Fine Art Lamps 564283ST Beekman Place Five-Light Post Light with Hand-Blown Seedy Glass Shade Beekman Place is one of New York City's most sought-after residential addresses. A gracious ambiance that is elegant, but not too formal, impressive but not ostentatious. Georgian-style architecture dictates the façade, with handsome detail and a rich history. So it is with the latest Fine Art Lamps outdoor introduction - unequivocally elegant outdoor designs in weathered woodland brown with gold highlights and solid brass accents. Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 300Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 30"Width: 14"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Single Head Post Lights Weathered Woodland Brown