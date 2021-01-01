From z-lite
Z-Lite 563PHM Annex Single Light 20" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single
Advertisement
Z-Lite 563PHM Annex Single Light 20" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light with Clear Beveled Glass Panels Features Constructed from aluminumClear beveled glass panelsRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbDesigned for use outdoorsDimmable CUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensions Height: 19-1/2"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 4.1 lbsElectrical Specifications Total Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120 voltsBulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black