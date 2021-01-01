Design House 563346 37" Granite Vanity Top with Backsplash and Undermount Ceramic Sink Kashmir White Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Design House 563346 37" Granite Vanity Top with Backsplash and Undermount Ceramic Sink Design House 563346 Features:Covered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyFeatures a single basin sinkCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent spillageVanity top includes matching backsplash to help contain messes to the counter topMade from graniteDrop in installationDesign House 563346 Specifications:Height: 10"Width: 37"Depth: 22"Number of Basins: 1Basin Width: 11-5/8" (from back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 17-5/8" (from left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 7-3/8" (from bottom of basin to rim)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles)Drain Outlet Connection: 1-5/8" Single Kashmir White