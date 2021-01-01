5630-1/*CSE Inc. 4 In. 8W LED Dimmable Downlight Flush Mount Clear Lens

The CSE 4” round LED downlight is the perfect solution for both new construction and remodel installations. Directional light patterns produced by integrated optics deliver high-output advanced light spread. Dimmable to 10% with an LED compatible dimmer switch. At only 6mm thick, and with a driver that can be remote located to any distance, this flush mount canless downlight can be installed at most any location, including zero clearance areas. No venting is required resulting in reduced air flow and reduced heat loss. These lights do not break fire barrier; they are IC rated and can be installed in direct contact with insulation. Light output outperforms all other lights in its class. The 8-watt series (60W incandescent equivalent) produces 840 lumens. All downlights are available in 5 color temperatures: 2700, 3000, 3500, 4000, and 5000 Kelvin. There are 9 different trim colors that blend nicely to various ceiling colors. Since the CSE downlights are damp rated, installing into colored soffits/porches making for a very clean and unobstructed appearance. Warranty is 5 year / 50,000 hours. Fixture Finish: Almond, Color Temperature: 2700K