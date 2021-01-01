From z-lite
Z-Lite 561B Millenial 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce with Ribbed Chiseled or Seedy Glass - 3000K Silver / Silver / Seedy Glass Outdoor Lighting Wall
Advertisement
Z-Lite 561B Millenial 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce with Ribbed, Chiseled or Seedy Glass - 3000K Cutting edge design meets modern style with the Millennial collection of outdoor fixtures. The latest in LED technology brightly illuminates the unique Frosted Ribbed glass, Chisel glass or Seedy glass back panel, while the sleek Silver, Black or Bronze finish complete this futuristic look. Features Crafted from aluminum Frosted Ribbed glass, Chisel glass or Seedy glass back panel Includes 14 watt Integrated LED lighting CUL and ETL rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 18" Width: 8" Extension: 3-3/4" Product Weight: 5.9 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 14W Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80+ Lumens: 1100 Dimmable: No Silver / Silver / Seedy Glass