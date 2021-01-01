Design House 561373 Brookings 27" Wide x 34-1/2" High Double Door Base Cabinet with Single Drawer White Kitchen Cabinets Base Cabinets 27 Inch

Design House 561373 Brookings 27" Wide x 34-1/2" High Double Door Base Cabinet with Single Drawer Features:Constructed of solid maple, wood composite and premium veneers for beauty and durabilityDrawer features solid wood construction with dove-tail joinerySoft close door hinges are six way adjustableThree inch wide shaker doors add to the character of several décor stylesIncludes instructions for easy assembly and installationDesign House provides a 1 Year Limited WarrantySpecifications:Width: 27" (measured from left most to rightmost part on cabinet)Overall Height: 34.5" (measured from lowest to highest point on cabinet)Overall Depth: 24" (measured from back most to front most part of cabinet)Interior Depth: 23"Cabinet Installation Type: Floor StandingNumber of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 1Number of Shelves: 1Material: Hardwood, MDF 27 Inch White