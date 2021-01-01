From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 5612 Altamont Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Distressed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 5612 Altamont Single Light 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric cone shade(1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulb required54" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 12-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 68"Width: 12-1/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 9"Shade Top Diameter: 5.25"Shade Bottom Diameter: 12.25"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Distressed Bronze