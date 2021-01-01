From z-lite
Z-Lite 560B-BK-LED Luminata 18" Tall LED Cylinder Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass - 2700K Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Z-Lite 560B-BK-LED Luminata 18" Tall LED Cylinder Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass - 2700K FeaturesCrafted from aluminumComes with a matte opal glass shadeIncludes 14 watt Integrated LED lightingCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 17-5/8"Width: 5-7/8"Extension: 8-1/4"Product Weight: 3.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 14 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRILumens: 630 Black