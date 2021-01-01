From tempaper
Tempaper 56-sq ft Gunmetal Vinyl Stone Self-Adhesive Peel and Stick Wallpaper in Black | DI650
Advertisement
Eager to make a stylish statement? It’s glow time! This removable wallpaper print, in a distressed metallic dark grey and black colorway, makes the effort simple and worry-free. Featuring a distressed gold leaf pattern with a metallic sheen, its subtle shimmer casts your space—big or small— in a fabulous new light. Here’s to hoping all your DIY projects will be so easy. Tempaper 56-sq ft Gunmetal Vinyl Stone Self-Adhesive Peel and Stick Wallpaper in Black | DI650