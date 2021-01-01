Comfortflo 56 in. Acrylic Oval Drop-In Air and Whirlpool Bathtub in White

Create elegance and luxury without sacrificing space with this classic oval combination bathtub. Relax in comfort with its curved lumbar backrest and enjoy the ultimate in relaxation through the combined sensations of gentle effervescence and targeted massage. Soak up to your chin in its 18 in. depth and bathe without feeling confined in its extra wide 38 in. span, all the while accommodating a tight space with its 56 in. length. Its curved shape and inward sloping deck create a designer look compared to rectangular tubs with flat decks. The streamlined design is not only elegant but also allows for easy cleaning. Rigid PVC tubing provides 100% drainage of the lines, so water can remain pure and hygienic. A galvanized steel base supports the tub and ensures long-lasting quality. Use this tub for drop-in installations in either a free-standing island cabinet or a built-in alcove setting for a beautiful bathroom that says custom all the way. To further customize your limited space and prevent water being trapped on the corners of a drop-in cabinet, install one of our hand-held showers or install an oval shower rod and curtain. Enjoy all the benefits of a therapeutic, luxurious bathing experience and classic design in your small space with this oval tub. Color: White.