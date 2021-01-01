Coastal Shower Doors 1552.56-C Newport Series 52" x 56" Framed Sliding Tub Door with Towel Bar with Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Showers Shower Doors

From coastal shower doors
Coastal Shower Doors 1552.56-C Newport Series 52" x 56" Framed Sliding Tub Door with Towel Bar with Clear Glass The Newport Series by Coastal Shower Doors offers affordable luxury in a framed bypass / sliding shower door system. Modern, sleek lines enhance the beauty and functionality of this tub / shower enclosure product line. Easy install and easy cleaning round out this complete product for your bathroom upgrade.Coastal Shower Doors 1552.56-C Features:This sliding shower door has a durable anodized finish.All Newport series shower doors feature a beautifully sculpted header.The heavy-duty ball-bearing roller system ensures quiet and smooth sliding operation.The Newport series sliding shower doors features a heavy duty extruded towel bar with standard finger pulls.H-shaped wall jambs are notched to fit securely over stay-clean bottom track/sill.Coastal Shower Doors 1552.56-C Specifications:Overall Height: 56-1/2" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 52" (left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 2 Sliding Brushed Nickel