55SH Series II Iconic Unidyne Dynamic Vocal Microphone
A sublime recreation for collectors, this serialized limited-edition vocal and speech microphone features superior sound performance and the classic large grille outer shell Dynamic Unidyne III cartridge with cardioid polar pattern, stand-mounted vocal and speech microphone Original large 'birdcage' grille enclosure, vintage badging Includes 5575LE, retro S36B desk stand (zinc die-cast with silver finish), 3 foot right angle XLR cable, aluminum carrying case with 75th Anniversary logo, certificate of authenticity, collector's photographs and user guide Serialized limited edition of 5,575 units available exclusively from select U.S. Authorized Dealers beginning December 2014