55M OS2 LC LC Fiber Patch Cable Duplex 9125 LC to LC Singlemode Jumper 55 Meter 18044ft Length Options 05M300M 1g 10g sfp+ 10gbase lclc dplx.
Fiber Cable Description: OS2 LC to LC Fiber Patch Cable 55 Meter 10Gig Duplex Single Mode fiber optic cable, 9/125 Corning optical fiber, yellow, OFNR (riser rated), 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, PVC jacket. Education, Corporate, Military/Defense, Government, Healthcare, Finance, General Commercial, Computer Networking Applications. Fiber Patch Cable Details: 55 Meter (180.44 feet), duplex (2 fiber strands), 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, LC to LC terminated (Max Connector Loss: 0.50 dB, Typical Connector Loss: 0.30 dB, Typical Return Loss -55 dB), Singlemode Fiber (SMF) Optical Patch Cable / Jumper Cord. Core / Cladding: Corning 9 micron diameter fiber core / 125 micron diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cord assembly to act a