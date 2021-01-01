From kerma medical products

55FT 168M RJ45M to RJ45M Cat5e Ethernet Crossover Cable Gray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Length: 55 Feet Connector 1: RJ45/M Connector 2: RJ45/M Color: Gray Cat5e Ethernet Crossover Cable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com