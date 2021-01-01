From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5589-85001-DKW 80 Inch Long Hardwood Console Table Dark Stain Indoor Furniture Tables Console/Sofa
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 5589-85001-DKW 80 Inch Long Hardwood Console Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Textured to add a unique lookAdds a transitional style to any roomConstructed from acacia, hardwood and metal for durability and styleArrives assembled and ready for useIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyLength: 15-1/2" Console/Sofa Dark Stain