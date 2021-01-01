From design house
Design House 558221 Kassel 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch
Advertisement
Design House 558221 Kassel 24" Towel Bar Design House 558221 Features: Covered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of zinc ensuring reliabilityCoordinates seamlessly with other products from Design House's Kassel CollectionSecure mounting assembly includedDesign House 558221 Specifications: Overall Width: 26" (from left to right of product)Width: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 3" (from wall to edge of product)Height: 2" (from top to bottom) 24 Inch Polished Chrome