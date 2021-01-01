From delta
Delta 55799 Universal Showering 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package with H2Okinetic Technology - Includes Hose Chrome Showers Hand Showers
Delta 55799 Universal Showering 1.75 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower Package with H2Okinetic Technology - Includes Hose Included Components:Multi function hand shower with 3 spray settings82" compatible shower hoseWall mounted hand shower holderDelta 55799 Technologies and Benefits:H2Okinetic: H2Okinetic Technology is the study of water in motion. By controlling water’s shape, velocity and thermal dynamics, we’ve reinvented the showering experience—creating a warmer, more luxurious spray, giving the feeling of a high-flow spray with a fraction of the water.Delta 55799 Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Universal Showering line seamlesslyConstructed of ABS for long lasting durability and dependabilityDelta 55799 Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 10-1/2" (top to bottom)Hand Shower Width: 1-13/16" (left to right)Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75Hose Length: 82" Multi Function Chrome