Design House 557652 49" Engineered Stone Vanity Top with Backsplash and Integrated Sink Solid White Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Design House 557652 49" Engineered Stone Vanity Top with Backsplash and Integrated Sink Included Components: Engineered stone vanity top Integrated backsplash Engineered stone integrated sink Design House 557652 Features: Covered under manufacturer's 5 year limited warranty Vanity top includes an integrated style bathroom sink Single basin sink Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Sink does not include an overflow Vanity top includes matching backsplash to help contain messes to the counter top Design House 557652 Vanity Top Specifications: Width: 49" (left edge to right edge) Vanity Top Thickness: 1" Vanity Top Depth: 22" (from front edge to back edge) Number of Basins: 1 Basin Width: 15-3/4" (from back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 11-3/4" (from left inner rim to the right inner rim) Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Solid White