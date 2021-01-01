From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5565-CL-MWP Dawson 5 Light 27" Wide Brass Candle Style Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystal Pewter Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 5565-CL-MWP Dawson 5 Light 27" Wide Brass Candle Style Chandelier with Clear Hand Cut Crystal We threw traditional a curve in creating Dawson, a collection of cast brass chandeliers and wall sconces with traditional castings, contemporary curves, modern finishes and sparkling cut crystal.Features:Brass BodyClear Hand Cut CrystalMaximum hanging height of 97.5" with provided 72" chainUL and CUL rated for installation in dry locations onlySpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentChain Length: 72"Chandelier Type: Candle StyleCharacteristics: CrystalCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: Wood PolishedCUL Listed: YesHeight: 25.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture), 25.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Ambient LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: BrassMaximum Height: 97.5"Number of Bulbs: 5, 5Number of Tiers: 1Product Weight: 30 lbsUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120v Pewter