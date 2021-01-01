From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5563-AB Dawson 2 Light 13" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Antique Brass / Hand Polished Indoor Lighting Wall
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 5563-AB Dawson 2 Light 13" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from brassDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 13"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Up Lighting Antique Brass / Hand Polished