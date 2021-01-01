From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 5560-CL-S Dawson 3 Light 16" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Pewter Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 5560-CL-S Dawson 3 Light 16" Wide Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from cast brassDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsChain mounted designRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-1/2"Maximum Height: 91-1/2"Width: 16"Product Weight: 12.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Pewter