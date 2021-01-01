From quorum international
Quorum International 5560-1 Reyes 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Quorum International 5560-1 Reyes 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Features Constructed from glass and steel Comes with a seedy glass shade (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Intended for indoor use Rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 10-1/4" Width: 5-1/4" Extension: 7-1/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass