Classic Lighting 55534 Waterbury 4 Light 17" Wide Single Pendant Oxidized Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Classic Lighting 55534 Waterbury 4 Light 17" Wide Single Pendant Features:Crafted by artisans in Spain36" of sturdy chain support this fixture for years of reliable performanceRequires (4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCrystalique crystal accentsUL rated for installation and use in dry locationsSolid brass constructionHand-cut lead crystals from PolandDimensions:Height: 36" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 17"Product Weight: 23 lbsChain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Included: NoWattage: 240Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 Oxidized Bronze