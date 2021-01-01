Hinkley Lighting 5552 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light from the Avon Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Hinkley Lighting 5552 2 Light Bathroom Vanity Light from the Avon Collection Two Light Bathroom Vanity Light from the Avon CollectionFeatures:Etched Opal glass cone shadeEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsMade of metalDesigned to cast light in an upward directionReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 7.25"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoExtension: 6.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Full Backplate: NoHCO: 5.75" (height from center of outlet)Height: 8"Material: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 6 lbsReversible Mounting: YesShade Height: 5.125"Shade Width: 4.75"Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoUL Rating: Damp LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 200Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Hinkley Lighting:Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Vanity Light Brushed Nickel